Jammu: Drug peddler dies in police custody, probe launched

A drug peddler was found dead in police custody at a post in Kathua district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as a 42-year-old man from Sakta Chak village in Kathua.

Kathua senior superintendent of police (SSP) SDS Jamwal said, “A custodial death took place at Nagri police post and we have suspended two cops till completion of a magisterial probe.”

“Prima facie, it appeared that the drug peddler used a blanket and hanged himself from an iron grille of the police lock-up. We are awaiting autopsy report, but in such cases magisterial probe runs parallel to inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC,” he added.

Jamwal said the peddler was arrested on February 4 when he was found in possession of about 7gm heroin during a checking.

He was booked under sections 8, 21, and 22 of the NDPS Act.

The SSP said that earlier too, an FIR under the NDPS Act was registered against him in 2017 and he was also found involved in a case of ransom in Dalhousie in 2018.

However, the man’s family has alleged foul play and sought an impartial probe.

His nephew said that his uncle was physically fit and had no illness.