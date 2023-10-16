Jammu: Father–son duo forge doc for govt job; chargesheeted

Economic offences wing of the crime branch on Monday chargesheeted a man and his son for their alleged involvement in forging a school leaving certificate and for getting a government job in the power development department of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They were booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating) , 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bashir Ahmed and his son Mukhtyar Ahmed of Sunderpur in RS Pura tehsil of Jammu district have been chargesheeted in the case.

The duo was staying at Rajiv Nagar in Narwal Bala area of Jammu.

They were booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating) , 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sarfafaraz Ahmed of Sunderpur had lodged a complaint with the crime branch alleging that after obtaining information from the Jammu chief education officer under Right to Information Act, he found that the school leaving certificate issued in favour of Mukhtyar Ahmed in 1979 was not genuine and admission number 1311 existed in the name of one Nazia Bano.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The allegations were prima-facie established and subsequently, the instant case was registered for investigation. Relevant record was obtained from the school and power development department. Statement of the witnesses were recorded. Circumstantial and other material evidence was gathered against the accused. It was found that the accused, in connivance with his father, had forged the document to seek government job,” said a crime branch official.

The chargesheet has been produced in the court of law for judicial determination.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!