Jammu GMCH principal booked for forging her birth certificate

The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday booked Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, principal and dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Jammu, for allegedly tampering with her birth certificate to get undue advantage for getting admission in MBBS course at Jammu GMCH.

It was submitted in a complaint that Dr Sharma was underage for getting admission in MBBS course.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Acting upon a written complaint filed by one Manu Gupta, the crime branch conducted a preliminary investigation and found that the incumbent principal and dean had two birth certificates of April 8, 1964 and April 8, 1965.

It was submitted in the complaint that Dr Sharma was underage for getting admission in MBBS course.

“Our initial probe revealed that the incumbent had submitted a forged birth certificate to get admission in MBBS course in 1981,” said official sources. “As per the guidelines of Medical Council of India (MCI), she was not eligible for MBBS course admission at the relevant time and in connivance with the then officers/officials of the J&K Board of School Education committed the offence of forgery and used forged documents as genuine, thereby causing wrongful gain to herself and corresponding wrongful loss to the state exchequer,” the complainant had submitted in his complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accordingly, a case was registered against Dr Sharma under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC read with 5(1) (d) Prevention of Corruption Act 2006 at the police station economic offences wing (EOW) of crime branch, Jammu.

“An in-depth investigation has been entrusted to Jammu crime branch investigation officer deputy SP Bhagwan Dass,” said sources. The complainant alleged that Dr Sharma was performing government service on the basis of forged date of birth.

When contacted, Dr Sharma said, “A property dealer, Manu Gupta, has filed a complaint against me. Probably, those who want to become principal of Jammu GMCH are using this man to meet their motives.” She, however, refused to respond to the charges of forging her birth certificate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}