LG Sinha for timely completion of PM package employees’ transit accommodation in Srinagar

Around four months after laying its foundation stone, Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged officers for timely completion of a mega housing project comprising 936 residential units for PM package employees at Zewan in Srinagar. Sinha conducted the inspection and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the transit accommodation at Zewan whose foundation stone was laid on January 20 this year.

Earlier in the month of April this year, the LG had inaugurated newly constructed 576 residential accommodations for PM package employees at Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian. (PTI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Lt Governor appraised the progress of works being carried out at the site, and directed the officials for timely completion of the project,” an official spokesperson said. The housing colony at Zewan will have 39 blocks comprising 936 residential units.

Earlier in the month of April this year, the LG had inaugurated newly constructed 576 residential accommodations for PM package employees at Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian.

He had said that the administration was expediting the process of construction of housing units for PM package employees and 2000 more flats would be completed by December 2023. The housing colony, under the Prime Minister’s development package (PMDP) at Zewan, is being constructed on 113 kanals by public works department (R&B).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are nearly 4,000 migrant Kashmiri Pandits, who have been living in transit camps in various parts of Kashmir after they were given government jobs under a special package announced by the Prime Minister in 2010.

The employees held protests for months after a series of attacks by suspected militants targeting pandits and non-local migrant workers in Kashmir last year. They were demanding their relocation to Jammu till the situation improved in the Valley.

Such protests had escalated after the attack on an employee, Rahul Bhat, 45, in central Kashmir’s Budgam on May 12, 2022.

Nine Kashmiri pandits -- one in 2020 and four each in 2021 and 2022 -- have been killed in Jammu & Kashmir since 2020, the ministry of home affairs had informed the Parliament in December last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}