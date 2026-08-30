Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid tribute to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day, describing him as one of India’s deepest and most enduring symbols whose brilliance made the world acknowledge India’s sporting talent.

Sinha said sports cultivate the fundamental strength needed for nation-building. (HT File)

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Addressing the gathering, the LG said every stroke of Dhyan Chand’s hockey stick symbolised discipline, dedication and willpower, and stressed that sports are about more than medals.

He underlined the need to promote sports science, management and technical expertise in universities to produce trainers, physiotherapists and managers, and said J&K should not only participate in international events but also host them.

“Sport is life’s most honest teacher. The playing field never lies; it tells you precisely where you stand today and what you must do to become better tomorrow. There are no shortcuts in sports. Even on the hockey turf, there is no place for excuses. There is only hard work, opportunity, and a test of your character,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sinha said sports cultivate the fundamental strength needed for nation-building. “Sports produce young people who know how to fall and then rise again to hoist the flag of victory. Sports nurture the spirit that teaches us to believe in shared triumph,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinha said sports cultivate the fundamental strength needed for nation-building. “Sports produce young people who know how to fall and then rise again to hoist the flag of victory. Sports nurture the spirit that teaches us to believe in shared triumph,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting youth, the LG said sports give wings to dreams and expressed confidence in Jammu and Kashmir’s young athletes. He envisioned a future where every gram panchayat harnesses the power of sports, academies in small towns nurture talent, and farmers’ daughters receive the same scientific training as athletes in centres of excellence in big cities.

“Our achievements in sports over the past six years prove that if young people are prepared with dedication, the region will create an entire era of champions,” he said. Calling upon youth to contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047, the LG said champions are forged through discipline, not shortcuts, and urged corporates to support athletes at the talent recognition stage, not just after they win medals.

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He outlined three duties for youth – to lead by example, compete with dignity, accept defeat gracefully and inspire future generations; to use the unity of sports to transcend differences of language and faith; and to give back to society by mentoring the next generation.