Jammu NGO writes to CJI, seeks withdrawal of remarks against Nupur Sharma
A Jammu-based human rights forum, For Human Rights and Social Justice (FHRSJ) on Monday wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking withdrawal of the ‘indiscreet remarks’ made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala while dealing with suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s writ petition.
Labelling the judges’ remarks unconstitutional, the forum said, “We do feel utmost pain and agony by the conduct and remarks made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice J B Pardiwala, while dealing with the writ petition filed by Nupur Sharma seeking transfer of all FIRs as lodged against her to Delhi.”
The forum said Nupur Sharma had been denied a free and fair trial. “ The observations as made by the bench, in our opinion, would help justify the acts of the accused persons involved in the ghastly and inhuman act of murdering a man in Udaipur, Rajasthan,” it said.
The signatories include Lieutenant General R K Sharma (retired), Major General SK Sharma (retired), brigadier Balbir Singh Sambyal (retired), retired IAS officer Nirmal Sharma, former J&K director general of police SP Vaid, advocate SS Nanda, retired justice Sunil Hali, and retired district judge Subhash Gupta.
Reet puts Chandigarh cyclists on international map
It was cycling which struck a chord with Reet Kapoor's and she recently hit the headlines bringing Chandigarh on the international cycling scene. The 17-year-old cyclist won a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Track Cycling Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, becoming the first female cyclist from Chandigarh to have a podium-finish at international level. Before that, she had won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games.
PAGD constituents should contest polls jointly: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said PAGD constituents should contest assembly polls jointly for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's “lost identity.” The PDP is an important constituent of PAGD that is headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier said that the PAGD should contest polls jointly to oppose the BJP and its allies.
In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit
In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times.
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
Chandigarh: Fitness centre told to refund money for services not availed by 14-year-old girl
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a Chandigarh-based fitness centre to refund the money for services not availed by a 14-year-old girl. The commission also imposed a penalty of Rs 8,000. The girl had filed a complaint against a fitness centre, Gagan Fitness Studio. Her mother paid Rs 28,000 for a one-year course. The mother alleged that they did not disclose regarding shifting of their centre.
