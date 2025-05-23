Jammu: Soldier killed in Kishtwar encounter, 2 others hurt

A soldier was killed in action and two others were wounded during a fierce gun battle with a group of Jaish terrorists, believed to be three to four in numbers, in a forested area of Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said. Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar district. (PTI)

Acting on an intelligence input provided by local police, a joint search operation was launched in Singhpora area of Chatroo around 6 am by para commandos of the elite special forces and army’s counter insurgency wings — 7 Assam Rifles, 11 Rashtriya Rifles besides special operations group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“A fierce gunfight erupted this morning between terrorists and security forces in which three soldiers were injured. They were immediately evacuated to the Command Hospital in Udhampur where one of them succumbed to his injuries,” said defence officials.

Nagrota-based White Knight Corps stated on X, “During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing. One of our #Bravehearts (sic) sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts. Operation is in progress.”

Reinforcements were rushed to the area. “After initial gunfight, intermittent firing took place during the day. A cordon is in place and the operation is on to neutralise the terrorists,” said defence officials.

Official sources confided to HT that three to four Jaish terrorists with whom intermittent exchange of fire was on included outfit’s self-styled commander Saifullah Balochi.

Recent encounters and terrorists’ movement

On April 12, one Saifullah Balochi had managed to escape during an encounter in the adjoining Naidgam forests of Chatroo. However, security forces had gunned down three terrorists — Adil, Farman and Basha.

The Singhpora forest in Kishtwar is geographically located next to Anantnag district and has remained a transit route for terrorists to cross over to Kashmir. On April 3, two terrorists had barged into a house in Udhampur’s Chore Panjwa-Khabbal area in Majalta block, held the family hostage and forcibly took away a mobile phone and food before fleeing around 10 pm.

The terrorists were first sighted in a forest in Saniyal village of Hiranagar sector on March 23. Police and security forces have been tracking terrorists moving from one area to another since March 23.

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed in the encounter on March 27 in Sufain forest near Jakhole village of Kathua district.