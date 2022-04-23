Jammu terror attack: Had no idea terrorists were hidden in our bathroom, says house owner

The owner of the house where the terrorists took shelter on Friday recalled how the army rescued his family.

Mohammad Anwar Hussain, who is in his 40s, said, “After the attack, they came running to my house and hid themselves in an old washroom in the backyard in the night. I was not present at the house. My wife and two young daughters were sleeping inside and the AC was on.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My family was not aware of the terrorists. It was only after armymen informed me over phone that some suspects have entered my house that I returned and then army rescued my family,” he said.

He said the terrorists were hiding in an old washroom in the backyard and added that his family was not held hostage at any point of time.

A live grenade was also found inside the washroom after the operation was over.

Jammu attack part of big conspiracy to sabotage PM’s visit: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday said the pre-dawn attack near Sunjuwan military station in Jammu city was a part of a larger conspiracy to disturb peace and sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sunday visit to Palli village in adjoining Samba district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He, however, expressed satisfaction that the security forces acted well in time and eliminated both the terrorists before they could carry out a major terror attack.

Palli is 20km from Jalalabad in Sunjuwan area, where the security forces on Friday eliminated two Jaish terrorists, who had initially attacked a CISF bus carrying 15 personnel around 3.45am.

“Reports with us suggest that the two terrorists belonged to JeM and were from Pakistan. The terrorists were wearing suicide vests and also equipped with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition. Besides arms and ammunition, and satellite phones, we have recovered some Pakistan-made medicines and energy drinks, which usually are carried by fidayeens (suicide bombers),” he added.

The DGP said that security forces recovered three weapons and grenades from the slain terrorists. “They, it appeared, were freshly infiltrated and activated to launch a major attack,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CISF officer accorded farewell

Security forces on Friday bid farewell to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ASI SP Patel, who was killed in the pre-dawn gunfight with Jaish terrorists in Sunjuwan area of the Jammu city.

Patel, a CISF assistant sub-inspector, lost his life while nine security personnel were injured in the encounter near an army camp.

DGP Dilbag Singh, top officials of police, CISF, army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid wreaths and paid their last respects to the fallen officer at the Police Lines.

“ASI Patel laid down his life while fighting terrorists. The CISF party was part of a cordon operation to track down terrorists. In the firing, the ASI achieved martyrdom,” the DGP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The nation will remain forever indebted to Patel for his supreme sacrifice and devotion, a senior CISF officer said.