News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu: Trial run of first electric engine train on Banihal-Khari stretch conducted successfully

Jammu: Trial run of first electric engine train on Banihal-Khari stretch conducted successfully

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 06, 2023 10:39 PM IST

The distance between the two railway stations was 16 km and the stretch is part of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) project

Northern Railways successfully conducted first trial run of an electric train from Banihal railway station to Khari railway station in Ramban district, said officials.

This electric engine train with five coaches was flagged off from Banihal railway station to Khari railway station in Ramban district around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The distance between the two railway stations was 16 km and the stretch is part of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) project.

The work on 111 km long Katra - Banihal section, the most inhospitable terrain, in the Kashmir rail project, is in its final stage.

Senior officers and engineers of the Northern Railways, along with officials from the Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON), were present on the occasion.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in October had said Baramulla-Banihal railway track that would connect Jammu with Srinagar will be completed by December this year or early next year.

The work on the USBRL project had started in 2005-06. Once the project was completed, the Centre has plans to run vista-dome trains for a 360 degree view to the passengers in the Himalayan region.

The USBRL project has 38 tunnels with the longest one of 12.75 km length.

Similarly, it has 927 bridges and the world’s highest railway arch bridge over Chenab river in Reasi at a height of 359-metres and only cable stayed rail bridge in India over Anji nullah (rivulet), again in Reasi district.

The arch bridge over Chenab river has 28,000 ton of steel in it.

In the seismic region that falls under zone 4 and 5, the foundations have been made with a technology to resist 8 magnitude quakes on the Richter scale.

