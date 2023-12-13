Jammu-based scribe dies in mishap at Haryana railway station

A scribe, Rajesh Sharma Vidyarthi, died in a train accident in Haryana’s Ganaur railway station on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. He was 51 and was called ‘Vidyarthi’ from his student life in Jammu University. The death of the senior scribe has been widely mourned by the media fraternity here.

Rajesh Sharma Vidyarthi (HT photo)

Various social media sites were flooded with condolence messages and photographs of the deceased. He is survived by his wife, also a journalist based in Delhi, and two children —a son and a daughter.

“Vidyarthi had gone to meet his wife and children in Delhi and was returning to Jammu. On October 18, he had suffered a brain stroke and since then was not keeping well. On Tuesday night, he wrongly boarded Jammu bound Jehlum Express from Delhi instead of boarding Uttar Sampark Kranti,” said his close friend Ajaat Jamwal.

“Around 1 am during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, his foot got stuck in the stairs of the moving train and railway platform of Ganaur railway station. As a result, he lost his foot and suffered excessive bleeding. He died at PGI Rohtak,” added Jamwal.

Vidyarthi worked with a Hindi daily, Amar Ujala, and then with a news agency, ANI. Crime reporting was his forte.

He was also a former member of the managing committee of the Press Club of Jammu. Meanwhile, managing committee of the Press Club of Jammu has expressed its profound shock and grief over the untimely demise of Vidyarthi. A condolence meeting was convened under the chairmanship of its president.

