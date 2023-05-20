Udhampur’s churned milk specialty ‘Kalari’ planned for G20 delegates in Srinagar

Jammu is all set to make its mark at the much-awaited G20 meetings, to be held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24. High-profile delegates at the event in the Valley, are likely to relish a popular Dogra cuisine “Kalari”, which finds its origin in Udhampur district’s Ramnagar.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh was the first to express his joy over Centre’s move to serve Kalari on the platter of the visiting delegates at Srinagar.

“KALARI’ from Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir to be served at the G20 Summit in Srinagar as a special Dogra culinary item. Thanks PM Sh @narendramodi for providing a global platform to ‘Kalari’,” Dr Singh wrote on twitter.

National Rural Livelihood Mission, block programme manager, Naresh Mathur, who left Jammu for Srinagar on Friday, with a group of women self-help groups associated with Kalari making, said, “Kalari from Udhampur’s Ramnagar area will be at the table of the delegates as a special Dogra culinary item. However, final approval of the higher officials is awaited.”

The initiative has been taken by the Centre and the Jammu & Kashmir union territory to promote Kalari on a global scale.

Kalari, for which the government of Jammu and Kashmir is trying to get geographical indication (GI) tagging, is indigenous to Ramnagar.

Made from milk, it is the most relished street food snack among ethnic Dogras. It is a very dense cheese, sauted in its own fat, salted before being served hot with bun slices.

Rekha Devi, who has been associated with a women’s self-help group, specialising in Kalari making, said, “The government initiative to promote Kalari is definitely going to help us. Earlier, our product didn’t go beyond Udhampur and Jammu but the government initiative to introduce it to the delegates of the G20 has not only brought recognition to our work but would also get us better rates,”

The initiative of Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (UMEED) of having roped in women, who were already into Kalari making business but were not getting enough market and adequate returns to their hard-work, has created a new hope of women’s empowerment in the region.

