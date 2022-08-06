Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored

Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 02:57 AM IST
The 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Friday afternoon after a brief closure in the morning due to fresh landslides and shooting stones at Ramban
The 174 Amarnath Yatris, who were held up at Chanderkote in Ramban district, proceeded for Baltal and Pahalgam routes (AP)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Friday afternoon after a brief closure in the morning due to fresh landslides and shooting stones at Ramban, said officials.

The 174 Amarnath Yatris, who were held up at Chanderkote in Ramban district, proceeded for Baltal and Pahalgam routes, they added.

“Jammu-Srinagar highway has been partially restored and stranded vehicles are being cleared. Though shooting stones are intermittently on at Panthiyal, we are allowing vehicles with caution to pass the stretch,” said a police officer.

However, people are advised not to travel on the highway without confirmation from traffic control units at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP