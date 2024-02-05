Jammu-Srinagar NH to remain closed today

The 250km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country, will remain closed for traffic on Tuesday, officials said. On Sunday, the highway was closed for traffic due to landslides in Kishtwari Pather and Sher Bibi areas of Ramban district (HT File)

“In line with safety protocols, a 24-hour traffic halt is scheduled on Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 tomorrow (Tuesday) from 8am to 8am on Wednesday for road widening at Kishtwari Pathar and Dalwas. For safety, avoid travelling on the highway during this period. Plan your journey wisely and prioritise safety,” the J&K traffic police said in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP NH traffic) Rohit Baksotra said, “Though the highway is partially restored, there are few stretches where single-lane traffic is being allowed due to landslides and debris. National Highways Authority of India has to make these stretches fit for two-lane traffic.”

NHAI has to restore the stretches at Kishtwari Pathar and Dalwas on Tuesday, he added.

The SSP said that the traffic on Monday moved slowly on the highway because of the slippery road conditions and single-lane traffic at three to four places. On Sunday, the highway was closed for traffic due to landslides in Kishtwari Pather and Sher Bibi areas of Ramban district.