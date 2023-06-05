Jan Samvad programme: Digital push has curbed corruption, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that digitalisation has helped the government to eradicate corruption and bring about a change in the lives of people.

Addressing a gathering on the second day of his Jan Samvad programme in his constituency, Karnal

Addressing a gathering on the second day of his Jan Samvad programme in his constituency, Karnal, the CM said that because of the IT reforms, over 60,000 people have been automatically added as beneficiaries of the old age pension scheme.

He said the state government is working to streamline the processes and simplify life for the citizens, providing them a big relief as they no longer need to stand in queues for hours.

During an interaction, the CM took congnisance of poor facilities at sports stadiums and directed the officers concerned to share details about the current status of maintenance of stadiums in all 46 villages of Karnal block within 15 days. The CM directed the executive engineer, panchayati raj, and the officer of the district sports office to be present at the CM’s residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday with the complete report of appropriate action taken related to the stadium.

Apart from this, the CM also directed officials concerned to provide sports goods worth ₹60,000 to Meenakshi, a national-level water sports player of Kachhwa village. He also directed officials to provide financial assistance of ₹50,000 to a woman and her husband.

He claimed that with the help of Parivar Pehchan Patra, the state government has generated 12.5 lakh new ration cards in order to fulfil its promise of taking the benefits of public welfare schemes to eligible citizens. In an effort to include more low-income families to the BPL list, the state government has also increased the capping of power bills from ₹9,000 to ₹12,000. The Parivar Pehchan Patra has become a key document to avail the benefits of government facilities, he added.

The CM said the government has zero tolerance for corruption and no politician and officers demand bribe for government jobs.

Clean sewage and STPs

Khattar directed officers to ensure that all sewerage and STP drains of Karnal city are cleaned before the onset of monsoon. Redressing the drinking water problem of the people of Ward No. 5, he directed the officers to install new tubewells within a month. He also directed the officers concerned that the work of laying the pipeline should also be completed as soon as possible.

The CM said that tenders for works worth ₹13 crore regarding water and sewerage in the city would be floated on June 6 and work would be started soon after that. Over the issue of sewerage problem in Ansal City, the CM directed the deputy commissioner to give a week’s notice to Ansal City and find a solution to this problem by holding talks with the municipal corporation and Ansal City’s management so that the people do not face trouble.

“We are here to serve the people, not to enjoy power. Earlier leaders used to enjoy power, without giving attention to concerns of the public,” he said, directing the officers of MC and HSVP to set up complaint counters in their respective offices and every complaint received should be resolved within a week.

Oppn misleading people

Slamming the opposition parties, the CM said the opposition will continue to mislead people on small issues and one needs to be careful. He called upon the party workers to take all the development works and public welfare schemes run by the government during the last eight years among the people and ensure that they get the benefits of the government’s schemes.

