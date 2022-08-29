Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
At present, around 100 JSSK beneficiaries, which include pregnant women, newborns and infants, are treated free of cost under the scheme on a daily basis
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except he is being treated free of cost under the central government’s Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
The boy’s mother, Preeti, 27, is a housewife, and his father works for a private company in Yamunanagar. “Our son has to repeatedly undergo a number of medical tests, including X-rays, ultrasounds, and blood tests. We would have had to pay thousands for his treatment at PGI,and lakhs had we moved him to a private facility, but thanks to the scheme, we are just spending on items such as diapers and wipes.”
At present, around 100 JSSK beneficiaries, which include pregnant women, newborns and infants, are treated free of cost under the scheme on a daily basis. Even complex heart surgeries in infants suffering from congenital heart disease, which cost around ₹2 lakh at PGIMER, are being performed free-of-cost.
“My three-month-old boy Harman has been suffering from an eye defect since birth. We have to visit the hospital regularly for treatment, but we have not had to spend a single penny on his treatment,” says Naitar Singh, a labour from Himachal Pradesh.
Since the launch of the scheme at PGIMER on June 23, around 6,000 pregnant women, newborns and infants up to the age of one, have been treated for free. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries can avail free deliveries, surgeries, drugs and consumables, diagnostics blood, transportation from home to hospital and vice-a-versa, and exemption from all hospital charges.
‘PGI procures medicines worth ₹2 crore to implement scheme’
The PGI administration is using hospital supplies for JSSK beneficiaries through pharmacy and hospital stores. However, the additional drugs and consumables, that are not available in hospital supplies, are being procured from the AMRIT Pharmacy. So far, the hospital has bought medicines worth ₹2 crore from the pharmacy.
‘No free facility in private rooms’
While the scheme has been a boon for patients from humble backgrounds, pregnant women have complained that they are charged for all facilities, if they opt for a private room. “We are ready to pay for the room, but diagnostics and medicines should be covered under the scheme,” a patient, who did not want to be named, said. Patients’ attendants claim that it takes days to get files approved. “Though beneficiaries have ‘pink-coloured’ files for differentiation, the process is quite slow,” they said.
‘Scheme launched after 11-year hiatus’
Though the scheme was launched at district hospitals across the country in 2011, it only came to PGIMER this year.
PGIMER’s official spokesperson and deputy director Kumar Gaurav Dhawan said, “Earlier, PGIMER was implementing the Mother & Child Care Initiative (MCCI), which catered to the beneficiaries of JSSK. However, the administration later felt that there was need to widen the scope of this initiative, and thus the central scheme was rolled out in June this year.”
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Filth to fuel: Chandigarh MC set to harness cow dung
In a bid to protect the environment, and put waste to productive use, the Chandigarh municipal corporation will soon start converting cow dung into fuel. The civic body plans to purchase 10 machines, each of which will cost the MC around ₹55,000, for processing cow dung and producing briquettes. Most of the cow dung produced in villages is not reused for productive purposes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics