Jaswant Rai picked as Delhi U-19 men’s cricket team coach

Former Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy cricketer and prominent coach Jaswant Rai has been appointed as Delhi U-19 men’s team coach for the upcoming domestic season.

Chandigarh-based Rai, who has played 70 first-class matches, has coached Himachal Pradesh senior men’s team, Himachal Pradesh women’s team and also Punjab U-19 women’s team in the past.

He was Himachal Pradesh senior men’s team selector also from 2017 to 2019. Rai rose to fame recently when his trainee Arshdeep Singh, a lanky left-arm medium-pacer, made his India debut after grabbing headlines while bowling for Punjab Kings in previous seasons in the Indian Premiere League.

“I am raring to take up this challenge. Since many years, Delhi U-19 men’s team has not done well. My aim will be to work with the cricketers extensively and make them win,” he said.

The newly appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) at Delhi District Cricket Association comprising former cricketers Gursharan Singh, Nikhil Chopra and Reema Malhotra appointed the upcoming season’s coaching staff and selection committee. “It is very important that the U-19 teams do well and then those players eventually play for senior state teams. I hope to execute the plans well,” added Rai.

