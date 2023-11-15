Jaywalkers assault two in truck in Chandigarh road rage incident

Demanding right of way, two jaywalkers and their aides thrashed a truck driver and his brother in a road rage incident at Vikas Nagar light point in Mauli Jagran village on November 10.

Two of the accused have been identified as Sonu and Rajiv, both of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. (Stock image)

On the complaint of the victims, Rahul and his brother Amit, resident of Mauli Complex, who remained hospitalised ever since, police booked the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (assault), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Monday.

Rahul alleged that he was in a truck with his brother on November 10. When they started to cross the Vikas Nagar light point after the signal turned green, two jaywalkers, Sonu and Rajiv, came in front, demanding right of way.

An argument broke out over this and the duo punched the truck’s windshield. They summoned two aides, who dragged Amit out of the truck and assaulted him with sticks. When Rahul rushed to his brother’s aid, he was also thrashed and stabbed with a knife.

As people started gathering there, the police were called and the accused fled. The brothers were taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and gave their statement to police after regaining fitness.

