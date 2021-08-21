JBT teacher dies by suicide in Ambala, two booked for abetment

A man in his late 20s, who worked as a JBT teacher at a village in Ambala, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree, police said on Friday.

The teacher, a native of Bhiwani, had gone missing on Thursday evening and his body was found by his father. He was the youngest of three children.

Police said a suicide note has been recovered from the deceased, in which he has blamed two men for forcing him to take the extreme step. Based on this, Chandrashekhar and Satinder Dagi, also from Bhiwani, have been booked for abetment to suicide.

Assistant sub-inspector Balkar Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said, “As per the suicide note, Chandershekhar had forced him to give pay Dagi, which he couldn’t bear and took the extreme step. The body has been sent for autopsy.”