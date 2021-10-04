Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

JEE Advanced conducted in Chandigarh

Published on Oct 04, 2021 01:39 AM IST
JEE Advanced conducted in Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After four sessions of JEE Main, the advanced exam for admission to undergraduate courses in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) was conducted on Sunday.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates in the JEE Main exam were eligible to appear for the advanced exam, which was conducted smoothly in the city in two shifts.

Kunal Singh, who runs a coaching centre in Chandigarh, said, “The second paper was longer than the first, and mathematics and physics were tough and exhaustive. The questions were multi-conceptual, with diverse topics weaved together, and only conceptually strong candidates will be able to clear it.”

The provisional answer key will be available online on October 10. The final answer key and result is likely to be declared on October 15.

