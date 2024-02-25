 JEE aspirant who went missing from Kota hostel found in Dharamshala - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / JEE aspirant who went missing from Kota hostel found in Dharamshala

JEE aspirant who went missing from Kota hostel found in Dharamshala

ByPress Trust of India, Kota (rajasthan)
Feb 25, 2024 07:18 AM IST

The boy, Piyush Kapasia of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar, left his hostel as he was depressed over his class 12 marks

A 17-year-old JEE aspirant who went missing from his hostel in Kota on February 13 was traced to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Kapasia was preparing for IIT-JEE at a coaching institute here for two years. He left his hostel on February 13 but did not return (iStock)
Kapasia was preparing for IIT-JEE at a coaching institute here for two years. He left his hostel on February 13 but did not return (iStock)

The boy, Piyush Kapasia of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar, left his hostel as he was depressed over his class 12 marks. He is being brought back to Kota, they said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kapasia was preparing for IIT-JEE at a coaching institute here for two years. He left his hostel on February 13 but did not return. He also did not respond to his parents’ calls, following which his family reported him missing, according to police.

An FIR was registered at Jawahar Nagar police station.

Later, CCTV footage showed Kapasia standing at Kota railway station with a bag in his hands, police had said earlier.

Kota City superintendent of police Amrita Duhan told reporters on Saturday that Kapasia was found in Dharamshala and he was depressed. After the boy was reported missing, police teams were constantly working to trace him. When the teams reached Haridwar on Friday, it was found that he had left for Dharamshala, the SP said.

Kapasia reached Dharamshala via Dehradun and Haridwar. He is being brought back to Kota by police teams, deputy superintendent of police Bhawani Singh said.

The boy will be provided counselling once he arrives here, police said.

According to Kapasia’s family members, he scored 98% marks in class 10 and performed consistently well in regular tests at his coaching institute in class 11. However, he did not do well in class 12 and the recent JEE-Mains.

In a similar incident, a NEET aspirant, Aryan Mitra, 17, of West Bengal’s Siliguri, went missing from his hostel in Landmark City in the Kunhari police station area here on February 21, according to police.

The parents of Mitra, who was scheduled to appear for a class 12 exam on February 22, called the hostel manager when he did not respond to their calls. The hostel manager lodged a police complaint in the matter on February 22, police said.

Based on the hostel manager’s complaint, a case was registered in the matter. Police teams are searching for the boy, circle inspector Arvind Bhardwaj said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On