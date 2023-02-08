JEE Main January edition: Three from Chandigarh score over 99

At least three students from Chandigarh have scored over 99 in JEE-Main’s January edition, whose results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

While Raghav Goyal and Moulik Jindal, both students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, got a 99.9973 NTA score, Gunveen Gill of Sri Guru Harkrishan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 38, Chandigarh, got 99.98.

Twenty candidates from across the country scored perfect 100 in the engineering entrance exam.

NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores. “NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session,” an NTA official explained.

The Paper 1 exams were conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30 and 31, and February 1. The second edition exams (Paper 2) will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12.

A total of 8.60 lakh students from the country had registered for Paper 1 exams and 8.23 lakh (95.80%) appeared for them.

Based on the results of JEE-Main Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.6 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

All three eyeing career in computer science

Raghav Goyal, 17, a resident of Sector 15, Chandigarh, said he will be pursuing computer science engineering (CSE). Son of entrepreneur parents, he said, “I was preparing for the exams regularly and will now work on improving my score in the next exam.”

His schoolmate, Moulik Jindal, 17, who lives in Sector 46, Chandigarh, also wants to pursue CSE from IIT Bombay.

Gunveen Gill, 18, is aiming to join IIT Delhi for CSE. A Sector-38 resident, she said she started preparing for the exam in 2021. “I maintained consistency in my preparations and studied for almost 10 to 12 hours daily,” said Gill, whose parents are doctors.

