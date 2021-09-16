JEE Main: Kanav Singla bags AIR 42, tops Ludhiana

Kanav Singla, a student of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana, has bagged all-India rank (AIR) 42 in the JEE-Main exam with 99.99 percentile marks, clinching the top spot in Ludhiana.

The 19-year-old credited his brother, Shrey Singla, for inspiring him, as he too secured AIR 49 in JEE-Main and AIR 36 in JEE-Advanced two years ago, also topping the city back then.

Starting this year, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March. The third edition was held from July 20-25 after a delay due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the ranks of the candidates taking into consideration the best of the four scores in accordance with the policy already made.

NTA scores are normalised across the multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in only one session.

Kanav also sat for the exam only once, in February. “I was confident that I will rank in the top 100 after the result of my first attempt, so I didn’t appear in any other rounds,” he said.

The teenager, who wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps by joining IIT Bombay for computer engineering, is now preparing for JEE-Advanced, scheduled on October 3.

“While I studied for around nine hours daily, I also made time to play either cricket or badminton for at least an hour as this balance is essential,” said Kanav, who had scored 97% marks in Class 10 and 12.

He said he was grateful to his parents, Dr Ravi Kant Singla and Dr Anju Singla, who were doctors and allowed him to choose his career himself.

Keshav second in city with AIR 723

Keshav Gupta, 18, of Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, came second in the city with AIR 723 and 99.946 percentile marks.

He sat for all four sessions and scored 99.89, 99.88 and 99.940 percentile in the last three attempts, respectively.

Gupta has his eyes set on software engineering through IIT Bombay.

Keshav Gupta (HT)

“Students should remain calm and dedicated towards their goal. I used to practice yoga for mental strength and studied for around 8-9 hours daily,” said Keshav.

While he scored 97% marks in Class 12, he got 94% in Class 10.

Keshav’s mother Sapna Dev Gupta, who is a computer engineer by qualification, left her government job to take care of her children, while his father, Kapil Dev Gupta, pursued his career in the merchant navy.

Aksh Goyal third with AIR 794

Scoring best in the final session, Aksh Goyal, 17, bagged the third spot in the city with AIR 794 and 99.94 percentile marks.

A student of Ryan International School, Jamalpur, Aksh wants to make it to IIT Delhi for textile engineering. He had secured 99.66, 99.74 and 99.53 percentile in his previous three attempts, respectively.

Akshi Goyal (HT)

His score in Class 12 was 96.6% and 96.5% in Class 10.

“I remained focused towards my goal and studied for seven hours daily. There were tough times too, but I was determined to suceed,” he said.

For leisure, Aksh likes to play football and listen to music, which help him stay calm. His father, Amandeep Goyal, is a businessman and mother Meena Goyal is a homemaker.

Meanwhile, among students from other stations taking coaching in Ludhiana, Shivaye Jain, 17, who hails from Malerkotla, bagged AIR 678 with 99.949 percentile score.

A total of 6.58 lakh male candidates had appeared for the exam, while the number of female candidates was 2.80 lakh. Among them, 2.52 lakh candidates sat for all four sessions.

Besides acting as screening for JEE-Advanced, for admission to IITs, the JEE Main result paves way for admissions to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs and other top private and government engineering colleges across the country.

Registrations for JEE-Advanced for admission to IITs began on Wednesday evening after being postponed twice due to delay in announcement of JEE-Main results.

(With PTI inputs)