Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

JEE (Main) Phase 3: Students in Chandigarh find exam well-balanced

For the third phase, exams will be held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27; earlier, the fourth session was also to be conducted in July, but it has been postponed to August
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 01:26 AM IST
The attendance was around 90% at centres in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After getting postponed in April due to the second Covid wave, the third phase of the JEE Main exam was held in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The attendance was around 90% at centres here. Students say the exam was comparable to the second phase in March, but tougher than the first in February.

Jashandeep Kaur from Sangrur said, “The exam was well balanced. We had enough time to attempt all the questions.” Sukhjot from Kharar said the exam wasn’t made easier to make up for the delay, but it went better for him than the previous session. Shubash from Mohali said maths was scoring this time, with emphasis on matrices and determinants.

Jasraj Singh from Chandigarh however found the paper lengthy and said he wasn’t able to finish on time with lots of calculations.

For the third phase, exams will be held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27. Earlier, the fourth session was also to be conducted in July, but it has been postponed to August.

