JEE Main result 2022: Bathinda student scores 100 percentile
Mrinal Garg, 17, of Bathinda city has secured a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2022, the results of which were declared on Monday. JEE Main is conducted for admission to technical undergraduate programmes at various engineering colleges in India and also acts as a screening test for JEE Advanced that is held for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology.
A resident of Minocha Colony, Mrinal scored 300/300 in the JEE Main. He is enrolled at St Kabir Convent Senior Secondary School, Bhucho town, about 15 km from Bathinda city.
Presently, he is in Chandigarh preparing for JEE Advanced coaching at Sri Chaitanya Academy.
Mrinal’s father Charanjeet Garg supplies surgical equipment to institutions whereas his mother Rinu Bala is a homemaker.
“My elder son Bhartesh Garg is studying in AIIMS, Jodhpur, in the final year. Fond of music, Mrinal is a trained guitarist and he sings as well. He stays away from virtual life to concentrate on studies,” said his father.
Mrinal intends to study computer science at IIT, Mumbai.
His school director, Prof ML Arora said the institution was elated over Mrinal’s achievement.
-
AAP expands organisational structure in Punjab, makes new appointments
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday expanded its organisation set up in Punjab, appointing five new state secretaries, six joint secretaries, two Lok Sabha in-charges and state-level functionaries of several wings. Gurdev Singh Lakhna, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, Shaminder Khinda, Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and Amandeep Singh Mohie have been appointed as state secretaries, according to orders issued by AAP state president Bhagwant Mann, state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and state co-in-charge.
-
Punjab government floats tenders for delivery of wheat flour to 1.83 crore beneficiaries
The Punjab government on Monday invited tenders for delivery of wheat flour to about 1.83 crore beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act. A state government spokesperson said that the tenders have been floated by the newly formed Punjab State Cooperative Marketing Society Limited for the inclusion of delivery services and listing of flour mills for grinding of wheat.
-
Habitual thief caught with 13 more stolen bicycles in Chandigarh
Out on bail after being arrested for bicycle thefts in April, a habitual thief has been caught with 13 more stolen bicycles. Vikas, lives near Guga Madi Mandir in Sector 28. His arrest came following a complaint by Sector-29 resident Gurdeep Singh, whose Hercules bicycle was stolen from the market of Sector 29-C. On his arrest, Vikas confessed to stealing 12 more bicycles of different makes, which were also recovered.
-
Congress did not do anything for Mandi: Jai Ram
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the party for not doing anything for his home district, Mandi, on Monday. He also honoured a girl under the 'Beti Hai Anmol' programme. He said that of the 78 gram panchayat pradhans in Seraj, 76 were affiliated to the BJP.
-
Panchkula DC asks officials to identify accident-prone areas
Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik presided over the meeting of district road safety and safe school vahan policy committee and asked officials of various government departments including National Highways Authority of India to provide road safety training to their respective officials and undertake a road safety audit. He said the vehicles impounded by RTA should be parked at the police station concerned and at the old workshop of Haryana roadways.
