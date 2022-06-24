Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Main session 1 begins

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) kicked off on Thursday with the first exam for architecture and planning students.
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) kicked off on Thursday with the first exam for architecture and planning students. The first exam for engineering students will start from Friday onwards.

Students found the exam moderately difficult. Harjit Gill, who appeared for the exam in Mohali, said the paper was moderately difficult and mathematics had major questions from vectors and 3-D geometry and the aptitude section had analysing geometrical figures, which was a little tough.

Kunal Singh, who runs a JEE coaching institute centre in the city, said, “I think the question paper was moderate, especially the mathematics section. However, the aptitude and drawing sections were easy. An average student should be able to score about 70% in Thursday’s paper.”

The engineering exam will start from Friday onwards and will continue till June 29. There will be two sessions for the exam held daily during this period. A second session for the JEE Main exam will also be held at the end of July.

