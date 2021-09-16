Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Mains: Bathinda boy Pulkit Goyal shares top spot with 17 others

Pulkit, who scored 100 percentile, appeared in all four sessions in an attempt to improve his previous percentile of 99 in JEE. he is a resident of Namdev Road locality in Bathinda
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 02:42 AM IST
JEE national topper Pulkit Goyal, who hails from Bathinda in Punjab district, credits his teachers and family for his success. (HT photo)

Pulkit Goyal (18), a resident of Namdev Road locality in Bathinda, emerged as the national topper in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2021, the result of which was declared on Wednesday.

A record 44 students scored 100 percentile, including 18 who secured the first rank. Pulkit, who scored 100 percentile, appeared in all four sessions in an attempt to improve his previous percentile of 99.

The 18-year-old credited his teachers and family for his success. “They helped me focus on my studies with all dedication, hard work and perseverance. Mathematics is my most favourite subject and I want to be a computer engineer. In the JEE Main 2021 February session, I had 99.88 percentile but I was not satisfied with the score. I made two more attempts and scored 99.99 but finally managed to achieve the 100 percentile. I was confident of it,” he said.

Pulkit’s father Vijay Kumar Goyal is a businessman and mother Neelam a homemaker.

His elder sister is a computer engineer.

Goyal passed Class 12 from Sanawar School on the Bathinda-Muktsar highway.

“The Covid-19 restrictions gave me enough time to concentrate on virtual classes offered by my private tuition institute. I was studying 7-8 hours daily, including attending regular classes online,” he added.

