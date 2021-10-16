JEE-Advanced: Chaitanya Aggarwal is Chandigarh tricity topper

Scoring 324 out of a possible 360, Chaitanya Aggarwal has emerged as the tricity topper in JEE-Advanced, results for which was declared on Friday.

According to the rank list released by the National Testing Agency, Aggarwal with an All India Rank (AIR) of 8 is also the topper in the IIT Roorkee zone of the exam.

A resident of Phase 5, Mohali, he had studied at St Anne’s Convent School in Sector 32, Chandigarh, till Class 10, and completed his Class 12 from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Senior Secondary School, Sector 40.

“I have always been keen about innovation, so engineering was a logical choice. I studied for around 10-12 hours per day, with focus on revision,” says the 17-year-old, who wants to pursue computer science engineering at IIT Bombay.

To relieve stress, Aggarwal listens to music and plays the guitar. He is also fond of cycling and says as soon as smart cycles were launched for the public in Chandigarh, he went to check them out.

His father, Sanjeev Gupta, is into real estate business and mother Nisha Singla is a senior nursing officer at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Guramrit Singh bagged AIR 26. (HT Photo)

Guramrit Singh, who got AIR 1 in JEE Main, bagged AIR 26 in the advanced stage.

A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya School in Sector 27 and a resident of Sector 74, Mohali, the 18-year-old also wants to join IIT Bombay for computer science engineering.

An avid cricket and football player, he has cleared the Indian Olympiad Qualifiers in chemistry and astronomy, and has been selected for the related orientation-cum-selection-camps.

He is also a Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana and National Talent Search Exam scholar.

His father, Gurdarshan Singh, is a businessman and mother Preeti is a homemaker.

Kushant Singla scored AIR 30 (HT Photo)

Kushant Singla, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, cracked the exam with AIR 30.

Hailing from Ludhiana, he shifted to Chandigarh in Class 11. His father, Ravinder Kumar, is a biology teacher at a government school in Ludhiana and mother Pooja Singla is an SBI employee.

“I used to study 6-7 hours every day and turned to badminton to relax after gruelling preparations,” says the 18-year-old.

This year, IIT Kharagpur conducted JEE (Joint Entrance Exam)-Advanced, the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

A total of 1,41,699 candidates had appeared in both paper 1 and 2 of the exam.

JEE-Main is the qualifying test for JEE-Advanced and is also conducted for admission to other engineering colleges across the country.

