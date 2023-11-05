Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2023: Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya emerges champion

Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya played a flawless final round of five-under 67 to outclass his nearest rivals and take home the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2023 trophy. The 28-year-old, who bagged his second career title, also walked away with the winning cheque of ₹22,50,000.

The pro from the Delhi Golf Club now has season’s earnings of ₹ 63.4 lakh. On the PGTI Ranking, Baisoya trails behind close friend Om Prakash (Leader) by nearly ₹ 21 lakh. (Sant Arora/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The title has moved him up to the second spot in the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking.

Baisoya (66-68-71-67), lying overnight second and three off the lead, produced three birdies and an eagle in round four to end up with a tournament total of 16-under 272.

The pro from the Delhi Golf Club now has season’s earnings of ₹63.4 lakh. On the PGTI Ranking, Baisoya trails behind close friend Om Prakash (Leader) by nearly ₹21 lakh.

Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha (70-66-70-67), like Baisoya, also brought in an error-free card of 67, to move up one spot and end the week tied second at 15-under 273 as the highest-placed local golfer.

Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain (65-68-69-71), the overnight leader by three shots, returned a 71 to slip one spot on Sunday and end up as the joint runner-up at 15-under 273 along with Chadha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sachin Baisoya struck the ball and putted like a dream as he garnered birdies on the third, fifth and ninth, the last two from a range of 12 to 15 feet, to catch up with the leader Jamal. Baisoya, who also made as many as four quality par saves during his round, surged ahead after his eagle conversion from 25 feet on the 13th. There was no looking back for him from there on.

Baisoya, who was placed second behind Jamal for the first three rounds, said, “At the start of the day, I just told myself to focus, play my own game, not get too aggressive. The birdies will come on their own and help me wipe out the lead. That’s exactly what happened. Then after the eagle on the 13th, I was in a very relaxed frame of mind.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three-time international winner Rahil Gangjee also shot a 67, the day’s joint lowest score, to take fourth place at 14-under 274.

Angad Cheema (69) was the second Chandigarh-based professional to finish in the top-10 as he took seventh place at 10-under 278.

TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan (68) finished tied eighth at nine-under 279.

Indian golf legend and tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh (72-70-72-73) closed the week in tied 37th at one-under 287.

Chandigarh’s K Raghav Bhandari finished as the best performing amateur in 43rd place at one-over 289.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON