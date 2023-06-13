Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moga jeweller shot dead: Locals give 72-hour ultimatum to police to arrest accused

Moga jeweller shot dead: Locals give 72-hour ultimatum to police to arrest accused

ByParteek Singh Mahal, Moga
Jun 13, 2023 11:45 PM IST

On Tuesday, 42-year-old Parminder Singh, alias Vicky, was shot in the stomach and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead

A day after five unidentified men shot dead a jeweller and looted gold ornaments at gunpoint in Moga, the district police are groping in the dark and have failed to identify the accused involved in the robbery so far.

Members of various organisations stage a protest in Moga on Tuesday. (HT photo)
On Tuesday, 42-year-old Parminder Singh, alias Vicky, was shot in the stomach and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. As per police, five men — three armed with pistols and two with sharp-edged weapons — entered the shop around 2 pm on the pretext of purchasing jewellery.

Moga senior superintendent of police J Elanchezian said the investigation is under process and police are trying to identify and nab the accused.

Meanwhile, members of various organisations, including local political leaders, held a protest in Moga on Tuesday and gave 72-hour ultimatum to police, demanding arrest of the accused.

A bandh call was given by the Sarafa Association, following which the markets remained closed in Moga and Faridkot. Meanwhile, jewellers kept their shops shut in Bathinda, Mansa and Fazilka districts also.

The protesters said law and order situation is worrying in the area. “If the police fail to arrest the accused within 72 hours, larger protests will be held,” they added.

The police have also not disclosed the amount of gold ornament and cash stolen from the shop. Meanwhile, the police carried out search operations across the district and released pictures of the CCTV footage and sought public help to identify the accused.

After the killing, additional director general of police (law and order) Gurinder Singh Dhillon conducted a special meeting and issued orders and instructions to all senior officials and station house officers to maintain peace in the district.

    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

