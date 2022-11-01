Jewellery, cash, liquor and narcotics worth 18 crore seized in Himachal

Illicit liquor, cash and jewellery, valued worth ₹18 crore, have been seized by the police, excise and mining department since the model conduct came into force for the ensuing assembly election in the state.

This was revealed by a spokesperson of the election department here today.

During the past 24 hours, cash worth ₹31,80,800 and around 2,109 litres of illicit liquor worth ₹6,16,832 was seized during the checks carried out by the police department at various places in the state. Besides, the police also seized Charas and heroin worth ₹9,29,950.

The spokesman said that during the checkpoints by the Income Tax Department, cash worth ₹16,00,000 and gold worth ₹1,56,345 was also seized. The excise department also captured 2046.175 litres of illicit liquor worth ₹12,05,605.

Apart from this, 148 cases of illegal mining with fines of ₹5,80,600 were imposed by the mining department since the model code of conduct came into force. The police also collected a fine of ₹19,34,600 in 342 cases under the mining act.

So far, illicit liquor, cash, narcotics etc worth ₹18,00,27,608 has been seized by different law enforcement agencies.