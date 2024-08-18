Jewellery, cash stolen from locked Mohali house

Gold jewellery and ₹50,000 in cash were stolen from a locked house in Phase 11, Mohali, police said. According to complainant Aman Kumar, the theft came to light when he returned to his home in Phase 11, Mohali, around 3 pm and found the lock of the house broken. (HT Photo)

Complainant Aman Kumar informed the police that while the family members were away for work on Thursday, burglars decamped with a gold necklace, a ring, a pendant and a chain, besides the cash.

According to Kumar, the theft came to light when he returned home around 3 pm and found the lock of the house broken. After being informed, the Phase 11 police reached the spot and scrutinised the CCTV footage near the spot. Further probe is underway to track down the thieves. Meanwhile, a case under Sections 305 (a) and 333 (3) of BNS has been registered.

Bathroom fittings stolen from Sector 24 house

A house break-in was also reported from Sector 24, Chandigarh, where thieves decamped with bathroom fittings worth thousands from an under-renovation building.

Complainant Rajesh Singh, a resident of Khuda Lahora, mentioned in his police complaint that his house in Sector 24 was undergoing renovation. After the work was completed, he locked the house on August 3. But the following day, he found the door on the first floor broken. Upon inspection, it was discovered that 13 water taps, two shower heads and two gas burners had been stolen.

An FIR under Sections 305 and 331(4) of BNS has been lodged. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the culprits, said police.