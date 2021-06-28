Jewellery workshop staffer flees with 1.5kg gold, diamonds in Chandigarh

A man working at a jewellery workshop in Sector 23 allegedly fled with about 1.5 kilogram gold besides some diamonds and ₹3 lakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Complainant Anoop Koley said that suspect Akash used to polish diamonds and had been working with him for over a year and a half. Belonging to West Bengal, the suspect used to stay at the workshop, which is running from a shop-cum-flat in Sector 23.

Koley alleged that Akash was present at the workshop along with four other workers on Saturday night. He allegedly offered alcohol laced with sedatives to others, following which they fell unconscious.

The suspect then allegedly took the locker containing gold and diamonds to the washroom and used a saw to cut through the metal. He locked the other employees in the room and also shut the shop’s shutter before fleeing, it was alleged.

Koley came to know about the theft in the morning, after which he called police. According to police, the jeweller put the cost of the stolen merchandise around ₹1 crore.

A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. A police official privy to the matter said they have spoken to Akash’s relatives and are trying to trace him. A team is likely to be sent to West Bengal too, he said.

In October 2020, too, a goldsmith who made jewellery at his house in Sector 23 was robbed of 150 grams of gold. Market welfare association president Naresh Mahajan urged all shopkeepers in Sector 23, especially goldsmiths, to complete the police verification of their employees.