Jewellery worth 13 lakh stolen from Wing Commander’s house in Chandigarh

The Wing Commander’s wife raised suspicion on the involvement of her domestic help, as she did not report to work on multiple days and her daughter had also gotten married recently
Chandigarh Police are verifying the allegations before making an arrest. (Getty Images)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A domestic help allegedly stole jewellery worth 13 lakh from the house of an air force officer in Sector 49.

Pratima Mishra, wife of Wing Commander Hemant Kumar Mishra, told the police that she lived with her two daughters at the IAS/IPS Society in Sector 49, while her husband was posted at the Air Headquarters in New Delhi.

Recently, she discovered that jewellery worth 13 lakh was missing from her house. She raised suspicion on the involvement of her domestic help, Sangri, as she did not report to work on multiple days and her daughter had also gotten married recently.

She said the missing gold jewellery included a ruby set, a necklace, four pairs of earrings and a ring.

She said apart from her maid, who lived in Jagatpura, Mohali, no one had access to her house and no locks were broken in her absence. Sangri had been working for her since April 1 and she had last seen the jewellery on May 15.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 49 police station. They are verifying the allegations before making an arrest.

