Jewellery worth 20 lakh, cash stolen from locked house in Panchkula

In the second such case in Panchkula on August 14, thieves decamped with cash and jewellery worth ₹23 lakh from a locked house in Amravati Enclave.

The entire house was ransacked and cash and jewellery worth ₹ 23 lakh were missing.

Police were informed about the theft on August 16 by house owner Alok Singh. As per the complainant, he and his family left for Rajasthan on August 14 to visit a shrine. When they returned the next day around 10.30 pm, they found the main door open and its lock broken.

The entire house was ransacked and ₹3 lakh cash kept in an almirah were missing, along with gold and silver jewellery worth ₹20 lakh, Singh alleged.

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Pinjore police station on his complaint.

Earlier, a similar theft was reported from Sector 25. Here too, burglars entered the house on Monday by breaking the main door’s lock and stole a pair of gold studs, two gold rings and two gas cylinders, as per home owner Shalu Rani, who was away at a relative’s house when the theft took place. Chandimandir police had lodged an FIR in this regard. No arrest has been made in either case.

₹24 lakh stolen from Chandigarh factory

Burglars made off with ₹24 lakh cash, a mobile phone and a cheque book from a factory in Industrial Area on Tuesday.

As the factory was closed due to Independence Day, the theft came to light when the factory owner, Dinesh Goyal, a resident of Sector 21, returned to work on Wednesday.

Goyal told the police that the thieves also damaged CCTV cameras installed outside his factory.

“When I opened the main door’s lock, I found the office cabin, reception and glass of the back door damaged. The vault inside an almirah was missing. When I checked another cabin, ₹4 lakh were gone. ₹20 lakh kept inside another locker were also stolen. The thieves also took away a mobile phone kept in a drawer, along with a cheque book,” the complainant submitted.

Meanwhile, according to sources, police have identified five men involved in the crime through CCTV footage recovered from the spot. “We have identified the accused and will arrest them soon. An insider was also involved in the crime,” said a police officer.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass) of the IPC was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

