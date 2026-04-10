...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Jhajjar: Rohit Godara gang claims responsibility of financier’s murder

In a social media post on Thursday, Rohit Godara group said that their group members-Zora Dabas, Naveen boxer Goripur and Mahender Delana claim responsibility for the murder of financier Sonu Dighal

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:42 am IST
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
Advertisement

Gangster Rohit Godara’s gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder of a 26-year-old financier, who was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified assailants at his office in Jhajjar’s Dighal village on Wednesday.

The police had booked two co-villagers Leela, Yogesh alias Yogi and four others under murder and Arms Act charges. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am on Wednesday when Sahil alias Sonu along with his friends was playing cards at his office in Dighal village and then a SUV without registration plate reached outside his office. The police officials said that three men carrying pistols entered the office and fired indiscriminately at Sahil.

In a social media post on Thursday, Rohit Godara group said that their group members-Zora Dabas, Naveen boxer Goripur and Mahender Delana claim responsibility for the murder of financier Sonu Dighal.

In the social media post, the group alleged that Sonu was giving money to poor people at a rate of interest ranging between 10-20% and if the amount was not repaid, he allegedly grabbed land and houses of poor persons. They alleged that nearly six months ago, Sonu was told to not harass poor people, otherwise he would be ready to face dire consequences.

 
jhajjar murder
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Jhajjar: Rohit Godara gang claims responsibility of financier’s murder
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Jhajjar: Rohit Godara gang claims responsibility of financier’s murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.