Man hacks fellow labourer to death in Kharar

A Jharkhand native has been arrested for allegedly hacking a fellow labourer to death following an altercation during a drinking session on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, 32, is currently residing in a hutment in Kharar.

The victim, Ajay Kumar, 35, hailed from Bihar.

Rajesh Kumar of Bihar, a construction contractor, told the police that he had provided accommodation to some permanent labourers, including Vijay and Ajay.

“On Wednesday, both of them consumed liquor in the daytime, following which they had an altercation. I intervened and sent them to their rooms, but Vijay threatened Ajay to kill him soon. When I returned to the construction site the next day, I saw the accused lying on the road in blood-stained clothes. I tried to stop him, but he escaped. When I reached near the labourers’ huts, I got to know that someone had killed Ajay,” the complainant told police.

Sadar Kharar police later arrested the accused and booked him for murder. Police are investigating the reason behind the fight between the two.

