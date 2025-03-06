Jind rape case: Women’s panel chief directs police to arrest accused sarpanch’s wife in 3 days

Nearly three weeks after the Jind police arrested a village sarpanch for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman and recording the assault on his mobile phone, Haryana women commission chairperson Renu Bhatia directed the police to arrest the sarpanch’s wife for helping him exploit the girl for over nearly eight years. The complainant added that the sarpanch raped her in July 2017 and continued to harass her with the help of his wife. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Interacting with the media in Jind, Bhatia said she had received a complaint from the 25-year-old woman that the police are not making any attempts to arrest the sarpanch’s wife and also not adding sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case. She said the accused, Surender, had been sexually harassing the woman since 2016 when she was a minor.

“I have directed the Jind superintendent of police and the station house officer of the women’s police station to arrest the sarpanch’s wife within three days. I also asked them to arrest two more persons from the sarpanch’s village for circulating the video of the act on social media,” she added.

Police had earlier apprehended a 29-year-old female government teacher, Reeman Nain of Hisar, for allegedly circulating a video of the assault on social media.

The case dates to February 4 when the victim, a social activist, lodged a complaint against the sarpanch for allegedly raping her for the last eight years and blackmailing her into making the video viral on social media. The complainant also accused Surender’s wife, Kavita Devi, the former village head, of helping him exploit her.

“In May 2017, Kavita, the then village sarpanch, requested me to carry out her household chores as she was going outside for some work. When I went to her home, her husband, Surender, touched me inappropriately. When I raised the alarm, he apologised and assured me he would not repeat it. I discontinued my relations with them. At least 45 days later, Kavita came to my house pleading to forgive her husband,” she added.

The complainant added that Surender raped her in July 2017 and continued to harass her with the help of his wife.

“When my parents were looking for a groom for me in 2023, the husband-wife duo told me that I can’t marry without their wish. On May 27, 2023, Surender raped me and filmed the assault. In January 2025, I came to know that the video was being circulated online. Following this, I approached the police,” the complainant added.