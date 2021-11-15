Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jind road accident: 2 killed, 9 injured as SUV rams into truck

The SUV occupants, 13 in all, were returning from a marriage function in Jind when the accident took place. Truck driver fled the spot after the accident, has been booked for rash driving and death due to negligence
The injured being admitted to Hisar civil Hospital,while the family members of the dead wait for the bodies to be handed over to them. The accident had taken place near Jind’s Ikkas village on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 07:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Two persons were killed and nine others injured after an SUV rammed into a truck near Jind’s Ikkas village on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Prasad and Dholu Ram of Hisar’s Masudpur village.

Jind Sadar police station in-charge Manish said the incident took place when the SUV occupants were returning from a wedding in Jind.

“When their SUV reached near Ikkas village, it rammed into a speeding truck. The unidentified truck driver fled the spot after the mishap. We have booked him for rash driving and death due to negligence. As many as nine, of the total 13 occupants, got injured. They are undergoing treatment at a Hisar hospital,” he added.

