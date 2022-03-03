Jito Premier League: Vira Ke Veer beat Star Touch Ultra Strikers to enter quarters

Vira Ke Veer entered on Wednesday entered the quarterfinals of the Jito Premier League, which is being organised at the Guru Ram Dass Academy (GRD) academy on Wednesday.

The side defeated Star Touch Ultra Strikers by seven wickets in the first encounter on the fourth day of the tournament.

Batting first, Strikers scored 76 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 10 over-innings. Munish Jain played a solid knock of 46 runs off 30 Strikers from embarrassment after a fumbling start.

Vira Ke Veer, however, chased down the target with eight balls to spare. Team captain Camy Jain bagged the man of the match award for his all-round performance.

In the second match of the day, Chandan Challengers outplayed Sona Royals, taking home an eighth-wicket win

Royals had put together 126 runs in their 10 overs, courtesy Bhavya Jain’s brilliant 78 off 30. The Challengers, however, batsmen dominate the opposition’s bowling line-up. Captain Kashish Jain was declared man of the match as he scored a quickfire 58 off 17 balls and also took two important wickets for his side.

The third and fourth matches saw RS Royal Challengers and Sweet Touch Strikers lodge easy wins over M Jain Super Kings and Sudarshan Tigers respectively. Manilo Sparks also eked out a 13-run win over the Zizou Warriors.

Vijay Vallabh and Techno Finishers sides had earlier entered the quarter finals on Tuesday.