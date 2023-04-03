Birender can’t take a call on BJP-JJP alliance: Ajay Chautala

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Ajay Singh Chautala on Sunday hit out at former union steel minister Birender Singh over the latter’s advice to BJP leadership to snap ties with JJP and contest the next assembly and parliamentary polls solo.

Interacting with media in Sirsa, Ajay Chautala said BJP and JJP are running a good coalition government in Haryana and the decision to continue or snap coalition will be decided by the top leadership of both parties.

“Who is Birender Singh to decide on the alliance? He is only a primary member of the BJP and his son is just a member of Parliament. Our party is ready to face our election,” Ajay told reporters.

Dushyant asks Birender to put forth list of development

Meanwhile, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday asked Birender Singh to put forth a list of development works brought by him and his wife in Uchana constituency, which is presently represented by Dushyant.

“He (Birender) had stated that he had carried out 95% development works in Uchana. He should first put forth a list of 95 development works, and I will present a list of 195 works carried out during my tenure,” he added.

The deputy chief minister also criticised Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda over the latter’s remark that he has blood relations with people of Uchana. Dushyant said Uchana constituency lagged behind during the Congress rule and people know it very well.

“He (Deepender) should tell us what Congress did in Uchana during its 10-year rule,” Dushyant added.

Dushyant was on a three-day visit to constituency and lent an ear to people’s grievances.