 JJP chief calls for PAC meeting to finalise assembly seats aspirants
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
JJP chief calls for PAC meeting to finalise assembly seats aspirants

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 29, 2024 10:18 AM IST

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Ajay Singh Chautala has called a meeting of the party’s political affairs committee (PAC) on September 2 to discuss the names of candidates for the 70 assembly seats.

Chautala said that the JJP workers are excited after the party formed an alliance with Azad Samaj Party (ASP) and this association will become a third strong front in the state. “Our alliance will play the role of king maker this time too. The alliance will raise the voice of farmers and oppressed. Our PAC will probably finalise names of candidates for the assembly seats on September 2. We have already announced candidates on four seats — Dushyant Chautala from Uchana, Amarjeet Dhanda from Julana, Rajdeep Phogat from Dadri and Digvijay Singh from Dabwali,” the JJP chief added.

The JJP had formed an alliance with ASP on August 27 with an aim to target Jats and SC voters.

The Jats make up 26% of Haryana’s population and Dalits count for 21% in the state.

In 2019 assembly polls, JJP won 10 seats - of which five MLAs were Jat, one Brahmin and four Dalits.

Recently JJP’s seven MLAs have decided to quit the party.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / JJP chief calls for PAC meeting to finalise assembly seats aspirants
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 29, 2024
