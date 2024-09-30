JJP-ASP alliance releases poll manifesto, promises to buy all crops at MSP in Haryana

The Jannayak Janta Party and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance released its poll manifesto for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, promising to procure all crops at minimum support price (MSP), unemployment allowance of ₹11,000 , old age pension of ₹5,100 per month, ₹25,000 per acre for the damaged crops, 50% reservation for women in teaching posts in all educational institutions and 33% reservation for women in the allocation of stores of cooperative department. Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s (right) Jannayak Janta Party has a pact with Azad Samaj Party of Chandra Shekhar Azad (left) for the October 5 assembly elections.

Addressing mediapersons in Sirsa, former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and ASP chief Chandra Shekhar Azad said that the alliance will give a Scooty to girls of poor families who have passed class 12 exam and student union elections will be conducted per year in the higher educational institutes, if they are voted to power.

Key features of JJP-ASP manifesto.

“Students from rural areas will be given more weightage in the recruitment and admission to higher education institutes. Under ‘Jansewa Patr’, only ₹100 will be charged as a one-time fee for applying for all recruitments. The retired Agniveers will be provided free of cost education in higher institutes,” said JJP leader Dushyant while releasing the poll manifesto.

The alliance has promised 50 % reservation for women in teaching posts in all educational institutions and 33% reservation for women in the allocation of stores of the Cooperative Department, besides giving ₹5,000 per month to pregnant women for the food and care.

The alliance partners also promised to set-up digital libraries in every village, Bhiwani will be developed as education city hub, Hisar will be made film city hub, a research centre for artificial intelligence will be established in Panchkula, hostel will be built for working women in Gurugram and international training centre for food processing and technology will be formed in Fatehabad.

Moreover, the JJP and ASP promised another slew of promises, including purchase of two-wheelers will be made tax free on the lines of tractor, youth belonging to poor families will get loan up to ₹3 lakh without any interest, old pension scheme will be restored, industrial areas will be developed in each district, three percent reservation for disabled and handicapped and appointment in home districts will be ensured.

The JJP leader Dushyant Chautala also promised to form backward classes welfare centre in every district, Ambedkar hostels in every sub-division and BPL and SC, OBC families will be given 100 square yards plots and money for house construction under the Ambedkar Awas Yojana.

ASP leader Azad said that international sports stadium will be built in Jhajjar, a kabaddi stadium in Sonepat and shooting ranges will be established in four districts, including Jind.