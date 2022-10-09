J&K: 6 IEDs, sticky bombs recovered from Kathua village

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled a major terror plot in Kathua after recovering three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and as many sticky bombs on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist.

The explosives were part of a consignment dropped by drones from across the border.

“Kathua police today recovered three IEDs and three sticky bombs on the disclosure of arrested Jaish militant Zakir Hussain Bhat. Further investigation into the case is going on,” said additional director general of police Mukesh Singh.

According to the police, Bhat alias Umar Farooq of Billawar village was in contact with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) members operating from Pakistan through different social media apps and had received the consignment of IEDs and sticky bombs to carry out attacks in the Jammu region.

“He was earlier convicted in a case and was lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail for 14 years and was released in 2019. He had developed contact with JeM terrorist Fareed, who had returned to his country Pakistan after serving his jail term in J&K,” the police said.

He was planning to revive terror activities in his area by roping in other old terrorists at the behest of Pakistan-based commanders, they added.

A police official said the latest recovery was made from Malhar village of Kathua district.

Earlier, a sticky bomb was recovered from Bhat at the time of his arrest.