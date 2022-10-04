J&K: Amit Shah’s quota announcement to open up fault lines

Union home minister Amit Shah’s announcement to provide reservation benefits to Paharis, Gujjars, Bakerwals of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to expose serious fault lines between these communities who live side by side across the UT.

Gujjars have been objecting to the grant of ST status to Paharis as they think the latter belong to upper class and don’t deserve the reservation on the basis of language only.

“This is a very sensitive issue that needs to be addressed carefully and resolved amicably between the communities,” said Javid Rahi, an author and researcher who heads Tribal Research Foundation.

For the past three weeks, Gujjars have been protesting across the UT against the grant of ST status to the Pahari community in J&K. On Monday night, a delegation of Gujjar leaders had even met Shah and urged him not to grant ST status to the Paharis who they said were well off and reservation to them will come at the cost of Gujjars, who live in remote areas.

Chairperson of Gujjar Desh Charitable Trust, advocate Shah Mohammad said there were around two million Gujjars, seven lakh of whom have migrated with no permanent settlements. “We aren’t against the grant of any special status to Paharis, but it should not be from our quota. The BJP is in power and should amend rules and grant them (Paharis) separate quota,” he added.

Meanwhile, Paharis participated in Shah’s Tuesday rally in good numbers and have decided to take part in his Baramulla event on Wednesday.

Mohammad Afzal Khan, general secretary of All J&K Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum, said they have enough reasons to believe that they will get this status. “Our community members have been deprived of this status for years. Time has come that we get the ST status, which is our right,” Khan said.

“I don’t know whether Paharis will get ST status or not, but it has created a big wedge between communities, especially Gujjars and Paharis,” said Rizwan Ahmad, a resident of Uri who himself is a Pahari.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has already termed the move a “ploy to create division” between communities and blamed the BJP for using one community against another.

“First they created divisions between Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs. Now they want to divide people in the name of communities,” Mehbooba had said while addressing party workers at Gupkar a few days ago.