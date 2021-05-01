J&K: Barricades, deserted roads return as 84-hr lockdown kicks in

As an 84-hour lockdown began in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases, police personnel were seen implementing the same on roads and highways across the UT on Friday.

The decision to go under lockdown was taken by the UT administration after its Covid cases crossed the 3,000 mark. As per the order, the curfew will be lifted on Monday morning. Essential services, however, have been exempted from the lockdown.

The police have erected barricades at several places, especially on prominent highways, to prohibit the movement of people on the roads. However, government employees and essential service providers are being allowed to move without any hindrance.

In Srinagar district, top police officials toured towns and cities to monitor the lockdown implementation. Business hub Lal Chowk wore a deserted look as only security personnel and other frontline workers were seen on the roads. At many places, the police have placed barbed wires to restrict any non-essential movement.

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Friday expressed gratitude towards the citizens for adhering to the lockdown.

“Gratitude to the people of Srinagar for cooperating fully to ensure the corona curfew is as much a people’s initiative as an administrative measure for our good,” tweeted Mattu, while posting pictures of the lockdown in the old city area on the social media.

Similarly in Jammu, all major rotaries, arterial roads and public places wore a deserted look as residents stayed indoors on the first day of the 84-hour lockdown.

All commercial establishments, markets, and shops also remained closed. However, essential services providers, including vegetable vendors and grocery stores, were allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm on Friday, besides chemist shops, other allied medical support and vehicles carrying agricultural produce.

Marriages with a gathering limit of 50 persons as per the Covid SoPs were also allowed. The wedding invitation cards were considered as valid passes for the movement of such people.

Curfew violations in Baramulla

Meanwhile, the Baramulla police registered eight cases for violation of the lockdown orders.

“While enforcing the lockdown in the district and implementing the orders thereof, Baramulla Police registered 8 cases against shopkeepers/ riders for violating instructions and running their businesses unnecessarily and beyond timings allowed. Further, some vehicles were moving on roads without valid justification, cause and pass,” a police spokesperson said.

Officials said that the lockdown — in effect from 7pm on Thursday up to 7am Monday — is meant to prevent the spike in Covid cases in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts.

