J&K braces for more snow, rain; MeT cautions against avalanches

Intermittent snowfall and rainfall were recorded across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with the weather office predicting more on Wednesday.

The meteorological (MeT) department said many places of J&K witnessed snow, while Srinagar, Jammu and Banihal were lashed with light rain.

The department said there would be heavy snowfall Tuesday night onwards.

“Rainfall and snowfall are very likely to get intensified with the main activity beginning from Tuesday night,” said MeT director Sonam Lotus.

Since January 19, J&K has been witnessing intermittent light rainfall and snowfall in various parts, particularly over higher reaches, owing to western disturbances hitting the region.

Lotus said the latest precipitation may affect surface transportation over major passes and Jammu-Srinagar national highway, and might also cause avalanches in areas prone to them.

The traffic authorities said that Srinagar-Jammu highway was hit by shooting stones at Panthyal, though the vehicles were plying.

“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NH amid shooting stones at Panthyal, weather is rainy,” it said in a tweet.

J&K disaster management authority has issued medium to low danger level avalanche warning in Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts for next 24 hours.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas,” it said in a warning.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar dropped to -2.3°C on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The MeT update said the southern resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag witnessed -8.6°C while it was -9.5°C in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

North Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara near the Line of Control recorded -3.4°C while it was -3.5°C in south Kashmir’s Kokernag and -1.4°C in Pampore’s Konibal.

Jammu division’s three of six weather stations -- Bhaderwah, Batote and Banihal -- witnessed temperatures of 0.8°C, 1.5°C and 0.3°C, respectively. Jammu city recorded 8.5°C while it was 6.8°C in Kathua.

The MeT department has predicted wet and erratic weather till the end of this month.

“On January 29 and 30, there is likely to be widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall,” it said in an update.

Traffic in Lahaul & Spiti suspended due to heavy snowfall

The movement of vehicular traffic was suspended in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district after higher reaches experienced a fresh spell of snow amid ‘yellow alert’ warning.

Skies remained heavily overcast as the mid and plains witnessed intermittent rainfall.

Due to heavy snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti, the movement of all types of vehicles has been stopped, said the superintendent of police Manav Verma. He said the traffic movement through Atal Tunnel has also been suspended.

In case of emergency, people have been advised to contact district disaster control room on 945-946-1355 and police control room on 898-809-2298.

The meteorological centre in Shimla has issued a yellow alert warning for mid and high hills and predicted thunderstorm and hailstorm over plains and lower hills on Wednesday.

The spell of snow and rains is likely to continue till January 28, said Surender Paul, director of Shimla MeT centre.

He said there were also reports of snowfall at Palchan in Manali and high peaks of Kinnaur and Shimla districts.

Meanwhile, the Snowfall and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), Manali, has issued an avalanche warning in Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla and Chamba district’s Pangi region.

Temperatures, too, have dropped by a few notches in several parts of the state due to the snow and rain.

More than 130 roads are still blocked in the state since the last week’s spell of snow.

Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul, was the coldest place with a low of -7.6 degrees Celsius followed by Kukumseri in the district at -7.4 degrees, Kalpa in Kinnaur at -1.8 degrees and Narkanda in Shimla at –0.9 degrees.

The tourist resort of Manali shivered at 0ºC, Reckong Peo at 0.2ºC and Kufri, the famous tourist destination near Shimla, at 0.3ºC.

Dalhousie saw a low of 2.3ºC and state capital Shimla 2.6ºC.