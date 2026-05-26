J&K: Budgam man arrested for rape-murder of 12-year-old

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. The victim went missing on Saturday evening and later found murdered a few hundred metres away from her house on Sunday. The incident sent shockwaves in the valley.

A case has been registered under Sections 137(1) and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Budgam police station. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The suspect has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Galwanpora. “Within 36 hours of finding the body, we cracked this case,” said Budgam SSP Hariprasad KK. He said several suspects were questioned. “We have also recovered some material evidence,” he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 137(1) and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Budgam police station.

In the victim’s village, residents organised a protest demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. National Conference leader Sakina Itoo visited the family on Sunday evening. MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, People’s Democratic Party leaders Iltija Mufti, Waheed Para and Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi visited the family on Monday.