J&K budget session: BJP MLAs stage walkout over police action on students demanding NLU in Jammu

The BJP MLAs on Wednesday staged a walkout from the legislative assembly over police lathicharge on students, who were protesting against government’s move to set up proposed national law university in Kashmir’s Budgam. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary said called it a “drama” and asked them whether BJP MLAs were protesting against union home minister Amit Shah, as administrative control of police in J&K lies with the Centre. (File)

During fag end of the second sitting, BJP MLA RS Pathania drew attention of the chair (Mubarak Gul) on a point of order and said that male cops lathicharged female students, who were protesting against the government’s move to set up NLU in Kashmir.

Soon other party MLAs stood up from their seats and staged a protest. They also took out placards and showed it to the chair. BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa said, “Party MLA RS Pathania had raised the issue on a point of order. All the BJP MLAs, around 27 or 28, staged a protest before staging a walkout.”

Earlier, Pathania had sought a response from the government over the issue.

However, deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary said called it a “drama” and asked them whether BJP MLAs were protesting against union home minister Amit Shah, as administrative control of police in J&K lies with the Centre. “Police are with the home minister. So, are these BJP MLAs protesting against him. They must be clear against whom they are protesting,” Choudhary said.

During the protest BJP MLAs demanded that the NLU be set up in Jammu and the proceedings were disrupted for some time.

Transport minister Satish Sharma also endorsed the views of deputy CM and said that “BJP MLAs were inciting the students to protest.”

“The police are under the control of lieutenant governor but they will not protest against him,” he added.

However, he demanded that the policemen, who used force against students, should be dismissed from the service.