J&K clocks 133 new Covid cases

The number of patients who were cured in J&K was 138 with active Covid cases reaching 1,339 which are four less than Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 04:54 AM IST
A health worker administering a Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 133 fresh coronavirus infections and one death on Friday.

Of the total, 97 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 33 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 138 with active positive cases reaching 1,339 which are four less than yesterday.

Officials said with 67 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 14 cases in Budgam district.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,23,811, prompting the recovery rate to climb up to 98.23%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,29,563 and the death toll stands at 4,423.

183 test +ve for Covid in Himachal

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh logged 183 fresh Covid cases on Friday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,19,244 while the death toll mounted to 3,663 after three more patients died of the contagion.

The active cases have gone up to 1,694 while recoveries reached 2,13,871 after 281 people recuperated.

