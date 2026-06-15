J&K Congress launches 5-day ‘padyatra’ in support of statehood demand

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Sunday launched a five-day ‘padyatra’ here in support of its demand for the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory.The ‘padyatra’ under the party’s ongoing campaign ‘Hamari Riyasat, Hamara Haq’ was kicked off by J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra along with senior leaders from Jammu West.’Hamari Riyasat, Hamara Haq’ is not merely a political slogan but a movement aimed at restoring the democratic and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Karra said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Sunday launched a five-day ‘padyatra’ here in support of its demand for the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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He said despite repeated promises and assurances made by the BJP leadership, the people of J&K continue to be deprived of their full democratic rights and identity.”The Congress will continue its struggle both on the roads and in every democratic forum until statehood is restored,” he said.Attacking the BJP-led Centre, he alleged that the central government has failed to address the issues of rising inflation, unprecedented unemployment, increasing fuel prices, and economic distress being faced by common citizens.”The burden of price rise has broken the back of the middle class and poor sections, while the youth are suffering due to lack of employment opportunities and repeated failures in the examination system,” he said.Referring to the NEET paper leak issue, Karra said the future of lakhs of students has been put at risk due to corruption and mismanagement, and demanded the immediate resignation of the Union education minister, saying moral responsibility cannot be escaped when the credibility of national examinations has been shattered.

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{{^usCountry}} The Congress leader said his party stands firmly with the youth, students, farmers, traders, daily wage earners, and every section of society that is suffering under the current policies of the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Congress leader said his party stands firmly with the youth, students, farmers, traders, daily wage earners, and every section of society that is suffering under the current policies of the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

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